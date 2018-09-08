Orioles' Alex Cobb: Light throwing session Saturday
Cobb (hand) had a light throwing session prior to Saturday's game at Tampa Bay, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles announced Friday that Cobb would be pushed back from Sunday's scheduled start due to a blister on his right hand. The 30-year-old currently hopes to be ready to start against the Athletics on Tuesday.
