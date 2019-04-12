Cobb said his back is improving but isn't sure he'll be ready to return from the injured list Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Cobb should be ready when first eligible next week, but that certainly doesn't appear to be a sure thing. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, the 31-year-old isn't completely pain free but is hoping to test things out by playing catch Saturday.