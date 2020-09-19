Cobb (1-5) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings as he took the loss Friday against the Rays.

Cobb was able to keep his team in the game the whole way through as his only mistakes were allowing RBI singles to Nate and Brandon Lowe in the first and third innings. Unfortunately for him, Tyler Glasnow and the Rays' bullpen were locked in all night and would only allow the Orioles' offense to muster up one run on the night. Cobb has not won a game since his first start of the season but has kept his numbers in check with a 4.76 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 45.1 innings. The southpaw is set to take the mound Thursday in a road matchup against the Red Sox.