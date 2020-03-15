Play

Cobb (finger) completed a simulated game Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Cobb developed a blister earlier in the week that resulted in him being scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League outing, but his ability to face hitters in a controlled setting implies that the affected finger isn't much of a concern. With the MLB regular season having now been pushed back at least two weeks, Cobb's blister should be completed healed by the time the Orioles reconvene for workouts.

