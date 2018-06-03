Cobb will make his next start Tuesday against the Mets, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles could have reshuffled their rotation after Cobb's start Sunday against the Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather, but manager Buck Showalter has opted to push each starter back a day in the schedule to keep the current pitching order intact. After an off day Monday, Cobb will return to the mound Tuesday on seven days' rest, representing his longest break between starts this season.