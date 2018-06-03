Orioles' Alex Cobb: Next start coming Tuesday
Cobb will make his next start Tuesday against the Mets, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles could have reshuffled their rotation after Cobb's start Sunday against the Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather, but manager Buck Showalter has opted to push each starter back a day in the schedule to keep the current pitching order intact. After an off day Monday, Cobb will return to the mound Tuesday on seven days' rest, representing his longest break between starts this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Orioles-Yankees postponed Sunday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Bounces back with quality outing•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Knocked around by White Sox•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Carried to win by offense Friday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Roughed up by Rays on Saturday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Tagged with loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...