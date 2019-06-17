Orioles' Alex Cobb: No complications with surgery
Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Sunday that Cobb (hip) underwent successful surgery earlier in the weekend, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
The procedure officially spells an end to Cobb's season after he made three unproductive starts for the Orioles. surrendering 15 runs over 12.1 innings in those outings. Baltimore would surely like a mulligan after signing Cobb to a four-year, $57 million contract last March with the expectation that he would serve as the staff ace. Cobb, who is expected to be back to full strength by next spring, has gone 5-17 with a 5.36 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 6.0 K/9 over 31 starts the past two seasons.
