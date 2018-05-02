Cobb allowed two runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out two over six innings in Tuesday's loss to the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

After getting shelled each of his first three times out, it was reassuring to see Cobb finally settle down and start to resemble his former self. The lack of strikeouts remain a bit of a concern -- he now has just six in 17.2 innings -- but after allowing 10 hits and at least five runs in every start prior to Tuesday, any sign of improvement is a welcome sight. Despite the much improved outing, the 30-year-old isn't out of the woods yet; he's still sporting an ugly 9.68 ERA and remains in search of his first win. He'll get another crack at that Sunday against the Athletics.