Orioles' Alex Cobb: Notches third win
Cobb (3-14) allowed one run on seven hits while fanning six across six innings as he secured the victory Wednesday against the Yankees.
Cobb finally managed to snag a victory, as his last winning decision prior to Wednesday's outing dated back to June 5. Despite a 5.83 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 109.2 frames this season, Cobb has turned it around on the hill of late, surrendering seven runs over 23.1 innings (four starts) while recording 15 punchouts. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next outing, which is slated for Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...