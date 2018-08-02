Cobb (3-14) allowed one run on seven hits while fanning six across six innings as he secured the victory Wednesday against the Yankees.

Cobb finally managed to snag a victory, as his last winning decision prior to Wednesday's outing dated back to June 5. Despite a 5.83 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 109.2 frames this season, Cobb has turned it around on the hill of late, surrendering seven runs over 23.1 innings (four starts) while recording 15 punchouts. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next outing, which is slated for Tuesday against Tampa Bay.