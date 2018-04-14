Orioles' Alex Cobb: Officially called up
Cobb was recalled from Double-A Bowie on Saturday.
This was a formality, as it had already been announced that Cobb would make his Orioles debut Saturday opposite Boston's Hector Velazquez. Unsigned late into spring training, Cobb needed some extra time to ramp up his throwing. It will be interesting to see if he throws his curveball more and his changeup less this season as he did late in 2017 to notable success.
