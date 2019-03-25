Cobb (groin) was officially placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

The move is an expected one based on previous reports. Cobb will be eligible to return from the injured list April 4, leaving him eligible to start the team's home opener against the Yankees.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...