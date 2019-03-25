Orioles' Alex Cobb: Officially hits injured list
Cobb (groin) was officially placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
The move is an expected one based on previous reports. Cobb will be eligible to return from the injured list April 4, leaving him eligible to start the team's home opener against the Yankees.
