Cobb was ruled out for the season after aggravating a blister on his right middle finger during his abbreviated start Sunday in the Orioles' 6-3 win over the Yankees, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Cobb had been sidelined for nearly two weeks with the blister, but was cleared to start in the series finale after throwing a successful bullpen session days earlier. However, after doing some throwing prior to the start, Cobb said he knew the finger would be an issue, but he elected to push through and see how long he could work during the outing. He ended up lasting just four pitches after the cut on his finger opened up again in the first inning, resulting in an impromptu bullpen day. Rather than waiting and seeing if Cobb can heal up in time to pitch next weekend against the Astros, the Orioles will give him an early start on his offseason. He'll wrap up his disappointing debut campaign in Baltimore with a 5-15 record, 4.90 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 152.1 innings.