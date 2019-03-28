Orioles' Alex Cobb: On track for home opener
Manager Brandon Hyde said that Cobb (groin) is making good progress and is in line to start the Orioles' home opener April 4 against the Yankees, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Cobb is opening the season on the 10-day injured list after he was diagnosed with a mild groin strain coming out of his final spring start this past weekend. The injury resulted in Cobb missing out on the Opening Day assignment, but the right-hander shouldn't miss any turns beyond that. When healthy, Cobb might represent the most appealing Baltimore starter from a fantasy standpoint, but that's not saying much coming off a season in which he posted a 4.90 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 152.1 innings.
