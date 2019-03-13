Cobb will start on Opening Day on the road against the Yankees.

This will be Cobb's first Opening Day start, and he has a pretty tall task, taking on a Yankees lineup that could set an MLB record this year for home runs in a season. His 2018 numbers are pretty poor. He did manage a 2.56 ERA (4.28 FIP, 4.20 xFIP) in the second half, but still had a very mediocre strikeout rate (16.2 percent) over that stretch.