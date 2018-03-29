Orioles' Alex Cobb: Optioned to Double-A
Cobb was officially optioned to Double-A Bowie on Thursday.
Cobb recently threw a three-inning simulated game this past weekend and remains on schedule for a regular-season debut as early as April 9. Since he signed with the club just a week ago, the right-hander will need to stretch out his arm in the minors before appearing in a major-league game.
