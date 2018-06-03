Orioles' Alex Cobb: Orioles-Yankees postponed Sunday
Cobb's scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather in New York.
The Orioles and Yankees will make up the contest Aug. 25 as part of a split doubleheader. Baltimore has yet to announce how the postponement will affect its pitching schedule during the upcoming week, but Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports speculates that manager Buck Showalter will simply move each of the rotation members back a day. If that proves to be the case, Cobb would take the hill for the Orioles' first game of the week Tuesday against the Mets.
