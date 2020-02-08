Play

Cobb (hip) will not have any restrictions when the Orioles report to spring training Tuesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Cobb underwent hip surgery in June but will not be limited for spring training according to manager Brandon Hyde. Despite throwing only 12.1 innings and accruing a 10.95 ERA in 2019, Cobb is expected to open the season as the team's second starter.

