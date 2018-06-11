Orioles' Alex Cobb: Rocked for nine runs
Cobb (2-8) surrendered nine runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out five across 3.2 innings Sunday as he took the loss against the Blue Jays.
Cobb allowed two runs in the second inning, followed by another in the third and six in the fourth before being chased from a disastrous outing. He'd been decent in his prior two starts, surrendering four runs with 10 strikeouts across 13 innings, but he turned in his worst performance of the year Sunday. Cobb sits with an ugly 7.23 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with a 37:14 K:BB over 56 innings this season.
