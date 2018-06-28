Cobb didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Mariners, giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out only one.

The right-hander wasn't fooling anyone Wednesday, managing only four swinging strikes among his 92 pitches, and Cobb exited the game in line for his 10th loss of the season before a Baltimore rally in the eighth inning got him off the hook. He'll carry a bloated 6.75 ERA into his next outing Tuesday in Philadelphia.