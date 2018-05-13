Orioles' Alex Cobb: Roughed up by Rays on Saturday
Cobb (0-5) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 5.2 innings while striking out five.
The right-hander allowed runs in each of his first four innings, including solo shots by C.J. Cron and Brad Miller, before getting the hook after throwing only 69 pitches (45 strikes). Cobb actually lowered his ERA to 7.06 with this performance, making him an extremely risky play in his next outing Thursday on the road against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...