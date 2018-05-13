Cobb (0-5) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

The right-hander allowed runs in each of his first four innings, including solo shots by C.J. Cron and Brad Miller, before getting the hook after throwing only 69 pitches (45 strikes). Cobb actually lowered his ERA to 7.06 with this performance, making him an extremely risky play in his next outing Thursday on the road against the Red Sox.