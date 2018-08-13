Orioles' Alex Cobb: Saddled with tough-luck loss
Cobb (3-15) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while fanning seven as he took the loss Sunday against Boston.
Cobb surrendered his lone earned run in the first inning on a Steve Pearce solo homer, but he'd leave the game down 2-0. Cobb has pitched well over his previous three starts, giving up just three earned runs and striking out 16 over 20 innings, although he has only one win to show for it. He'll search for more run support in his next outing, which figures to be another tough matchup against Cleveland on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...