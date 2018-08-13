Cobb (3-15) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while fanning seven as he took the loss Sunday against Boston.

Cobb surrendered his lone earned run in the first inning on a Steve Pearce solo homer, but he'd leave the game down 2-0. Cobb has pitched well over his previous three starts, giving up just three earned runs and striking out 16 over 20 innings, although he has only one win to show for it. He'll search for more run support in his next outing, which figures to be another tough matchup against Cleveland on Sunday.