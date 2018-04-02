Orioles' Alex Cobb: Scheduled for sim game Wednesday
Cobb is scheduled to throw five innings in a simulated game Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Cobb will continue to ramp things up after completing a four-inning simulated game Friday with no issues. There should be a decision on whether he's ready to join the rotation following his sim game. The Orioles were originally hoping to get Cobb in a minor-league game with Double-A Bowie on April 9 before activating him, but seeing as he isn't allowed to use a major-league baseball in the minors, Baltimore may opt to have him join the big-league rotation sooner than expected if everything goes well Wednesday.
