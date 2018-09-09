Cobb (hand) was announced as Tuesday's probable starter, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Cobb wasn't able to make his original scheduled start Sunday due to a blister on his throwing hand, but it seems like the team expects the issue to be resolved fairly quickly. If everything goes as planned, he'll take on Athletics' right-hander Mike Fiers in the series opener Tuesday.

