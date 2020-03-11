Cobb was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday against the Twins due to a blister, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Blisters tend to come with uncertain timelines, but the Orioles don't seem particularly concerned with this one. Cobb will pitch in a simulated game instead, and manager Brandon Hyde indicated that he would be able to pitch through the issue if it occurred during the regular season. It doesn't sound as though Cobb is under any serious risk of opening the season on the injured list.