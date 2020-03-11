Orioles' Alex Cobb: Scratched with blister
Cobb was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday against the Twins due to a blister, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Blisters tend to come with uncertain timelines, but the Orioles don't seem particularly concerned with this one. Cobb will pitch in a simulated game instead, and manager Brandon Hyde indicated that he would be able to pitch through the issue if it occurred during the regular season. It doesn't sound as though Cobb is under any serious risk of opening the season on the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Second base
Bargain second basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Story
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
Yahoo Sports' most popular format has some lineup quirks that allow for strategic diversity,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.