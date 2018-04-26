Orioles' Alex Cobb: Shaky again in losing effort

Cobb (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and a walk over 4.2 innings against the Rays. He did not record a strikeout.

It's been an ugly start for Cobb, and things didn't get any easier in his first start against his former club. He's now failed to make it out of the fifth inning and conceded 10 hits in all three starts, and this was the second of the three in which he didn't record a strikeout. It's tempting to blame the early season struggles on the fact that he remained unsigned until late March and thus got a very late start to the spring, but Cobb has just looked completely overmatched in all three outings. It'll be tough to place much trust in him until he demonstrates he's begun to right the ship, which he'll aim to do Tuesday against a potent Angels lineup.