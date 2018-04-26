Orioles' Alex Cobb: Shaky again in losing effort
Cobb (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and a walk over 4.2 innings against the Rays. He did not record a strikeout.
It's been an ugly start for Cobb, and things didn't get any easier in his first start against his former club. He's now failed to make it out of the fifth inning and conceded 10 hits in all three starts, and this was the second of the three in which he didn't record a strikeout. It's tempting to blame the early season struggles on the fact that he remained unsigned until late March and thus got a very late start to the spring, but Cobb has just looked completely overmatched in all three outings. It'll be tough to place much trust in him until he demonstrates he's begun to right the ship, which he'll aim to do Tuesday against a potent Angels lineup.
More News
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Start pushed to Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Tuesday's start postponed•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Struggles in second straight loss•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Shelled in season debut Saturday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Officially called up•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Tabbed for season debut Saturday•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...