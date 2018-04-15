Orioles' Alex Cobb: Shelled in season debut Saturday

Cobb (0-1) was shelled for eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and a walk in just 3.2 innings pitched Saturday against the Red Sox. He was stuck with the loss.

This was the right-hander's first start of the season, and it really showed. Cobb fill up the zone, throwing nearly 70 percent of his pitches for strikes, but had trouble missing bats. He also was stung by the home-run ball, as both Hanley Ramirez and J.D. Martinez took him deep. Cobb held a career 3.50 ERA prior to this matchup, so he'll look to get back to his regular form in his next scheduled start Thursday in Detroit.