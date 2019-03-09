Orioles' Alex Cobb: Skipping start for personal reasons
Cobb will throw a simulated game instead of making his scheduled start Tuesday against the Yankees after his wife had a baby Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The brief absence shouldn't have a significant impact on Cobb's preparation for the upcoming season. He should debut on time this year after missing the first two weeks of last season due to signing very late in spring.
