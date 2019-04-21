Orioles' Alex Cobb: Smashed for first loss
Cobb (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a 16-7 loss versus Minnesota.
Cobb wasn't fooling the Twins, as he generated just four swinging strikes while allowing three home runs. The 31-year-old was making his second start of the season but permitted three runs in the first, one run in the second, and three more runs in the third before departing. Cobb has a bloated 11.88 ERA and a 1.92 WHIP, and he'll look to rebound Friday in a matchup at Minnesota against these same Twins.
