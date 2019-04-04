Cobb allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four across 5.2 innings Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Cobb was taken deep twice but allowed only one other extra-base hit along with just one free pass. His velocity was in line with last season's marks, giving no indication that his late start to the season will cost him in terms of performance. Though the two home runs were alarming, Cobb's first outing was largely positive after he closed the 2018 season with a 2.56 ERA across his last 59.2 innings of work.