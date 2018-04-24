Orioles' Alex Cobb: Start pushed to Wednesday

Cobb will start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles will keep their rotation in order following Tuesday's postponement, so Cobb will slide back to start Wednesday while Dylan Bundy takes the ball for Thursday's series finale against the Rays. Cobb will look to turn things around in his third start of the season, as he's allowed 15 runs (12 earned) through his first two outings with the Orioles.