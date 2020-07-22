Cobb will start in Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Cobb had a locked in rotation spot as he built up his endurance for the shortened 2020 season, and he'll start behind Tommy Milone in the team's opening series. The 32-year-old dealt with back and hip injuries in 2019 that limited him to just three starts over the season, but he appears to be back to full health heading into this season. Over 31 starts in the last two seasons with the Orioles, Cobb has 5-17 record with a 5.36 ERA and 110:45 K:BB over 164.2 innings.