Cobb (2-7) tossed six one-run innings while earning the win Tuesday against the Mets, allowing two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Cobb only allowed hits in one inning on the day, with both proceeding a sacrifice fly from Jose Bautista in the fifth inning. He mostly pitched to contact but was able to rack up a solid strikeout total due to 15 swinging strikes. Cobb's quality start was his third in the last four outings, and the K:BB ratio was his best of the season. He still has an unsightly 6.19 ERA for the season, but he's allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts ahead of this weekend's scheduled start against the Blue Jays.