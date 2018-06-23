Orioles' Alex Cobb: Strong effort in Friday's no-decision
Cobb didn't factor into the decision in Friday's extra-innings win over the Braves, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.
The right-hander threw 70 of 107 pitches for strikes in delivering his sixth quality start of the season, but Cobb exited the game with the score knotted at 1-1 before both bullpens fell apart, leaving to an eventual 10-7 final in 15 innings. He'll carry a 6.56 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Mariners.
