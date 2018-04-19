Orioles' Alex Cobb: Struggles in second straight loss
Cobb (0-2) was hit with the loss after allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and one walk across 3.1 innings Thursday against the Tigers. He stuck out four batters.
Cobb's tenure with the Orioles is off to a rocky start, as he's now allowed 15 runs (12 earned) through just seven innings across his first two starts. He's struggled mightily so far this season -- allowing 10 hits and failing to make it out of the fourth inning in both outings -- but he's still likely working out some kinks after signing late in spring training, so things will hopefully turn around as he settles in. Cobb's next start is scheduled for Tuesday against his former team, the Rays.
More News
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Shelled in season debut Saturday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Officially called up•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Tabbed for season debut Saturday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Ticketed for game in extended spring Monday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Could start Monday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Scheduled for sim game Wednesday•
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...