Orioles' Alex Cobb: Struggles in second straight loss

Cobb (0-2) was hit with the loss after allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and one walk across 3.1 innings Thursday against the Tigers. He stuck out four batters.

Cobb's tenure with the Orioles is off to a rocky start, as he's now allowed 15 runs (12 earned) through just seven innings across his first two starts. He's struggled mightily so far this season -- allowing 10 hits and failing to make it out of the fourth inning in both outings -- but he's still likely working out some kinks after signing late in spring training, so things will hopefully turn around as he settles in. Cobb's next start is scheduled for Tuesday against his former team, the Rays.