Cobb will miss his scheduled start Sunday against the Rays due to a recurring blister on his hand, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Manager Buck Showalter suggested prior to Friday's series opener that Cobb could be pushed back in the rotation before stating after the team's 14-2 loss that Josh Rogers would receive the starting nod Sunday. Cobb will likely take a few days off to heal up from the blister before throwing a bullpen session early next week, at which point the Orioles will decide if he's fit to make his next turn through the rotation. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start next weekend against the White Sox.