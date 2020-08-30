Cobb (1-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Cobb ran into trouble immediately, getting two outs in the first inning before allowing three consecutive batters to reach base and two runners to cross the plate. He settled in until the fourth frame, when he was tagged for three additional runs -- only two of which were earned. Cobb has largely been effective this season, surrendering three or fewer earned runs in five of his seven starts. On the other hand, he's now been charged with 11 runs across his last last three outings, spanning 15.2 frames. Overall, he has a 4.33 ERA with a 24:12 K:BB across 35.1 innings for the season. Cobb is in line to take his next turn through the rotation Friday against the Yankees.