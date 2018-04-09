Orioles' Alex Cobb: Tabbed for season debut Saturday

Cobb will start Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cobb has been cleared to make his 2018 big-league debut after tossing six innings in a game at extended spring training Monday. The 30-year-old allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out eight batters on 93 pitches. He'll look to pick up where he left off in 2017, as the veteran right-hander posted a 3.66 ERA across 29 starts.