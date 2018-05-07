Cobb (0-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Athletics.

Cobb has put together back-to-back quality starts, although he continues to search for his first win of the year. His offense failed him Sunday as the Orioles were able to push across just one run in the second inning on a Pedro Alvarez solo home run. Despite solid performances in his last two outings, Cobb sits with a 7.61 ERA and 2.03 WHIP as a result of a disastrous start to the season. His next appearance figures to come Saturday against the Rays.