Orioles' Alex Cobb: Tagged with ninth loss of season
Cobb (2-9) was hit with the loss Saturday against the Marlins, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out six.
J.T. Realmuto took Cobb deep twice and drove in four of the five runs charged against the right-hander Saturday. Cobb has now allowed 14 runs over his last two starts (10.2 innings) after showing signs of turning things around (three quality starts in his previous four outings). The 30-year-old will carry an unsightly 7.14 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 6.1 K/9 into his next outing, which will come on the road against a difficult Nationals team.
