Orioles' Alex Cobb: Takes tough-luck loss
Cobb (2-12) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out three across 6.1 innings as he took the loss Friday against Texas.
Cobb was lifted in a 1-1 game with one out in the seventh inning, but Tanner Scott would come on in relief to surrender a three-run home run, leaving Cobb on the hook for the loss. The 30-year-old right-hander has looked anything but himself in 2018, a year after posting a decent 12-10 record with a 3.66 ERA: he's accrued an alarming 6.41 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with a 63:25 K:BB over 92.2 innings this season.
