Orioles' Alex Cobb: Ticketed for game in extended spring Monday

Cobb will pitch six innings against the Twins in an extended spring training game Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This obviously rules Cobb out for making his Oriole debut against the Blue Jays on Monday, though it's expected that he will take the mound in the majors next weekend in Boston. The 30-year-old recently tossed a five-inning simulated game Wednesday and should be close to being fully stretched out following Monday's outing.