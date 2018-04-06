Orioles' Alex Cobb: Ticketed for spring training game Monday
Cobb will pitch six innings against the Twins in an extended spring training game Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
This obviously rules Cobb out for making his Oriole debut against the Blue Jays on Monday, though he it's expected that he will take the mound in the majors next weekend in Boston. The 30-year-old recently tossed a five-inning simulated game Wednesday and should be close to being fully stretched out following Monday's outing.
