Orioles' Alex Cobb: To open season in minors
Cobb will begin the 2018 season with a minor-league affiliate of the Orioles in order to build up his arm strength, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Cobb agreed to a four-year deal with Baltimore on Tuesday. While he's in position to be the team's ace for the upcoming campaign, he will need to stretch out in the minors for a couple games before making his debut with the Orioles at the major-league level since there isn't enough time left in spring training for him to get up to speed. At this point, there hasn't been a set date on his return to the majors, but a clearer picture should come into focus after he takes the mound in the minors.
