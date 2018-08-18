Cobb (4-15) got a complete-game win Saturday against Cleveland, allowing a pair of runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three.

Cobb as usual didn't get many strikeouts, but he kept Cleveland's hitters from doing much damage all game, facing just three more than the minimum over the course of nine innings. After posting a 6.67 ERA in his first 16 starts, he's managed quite the turnaround, recording a 2.14 ERA in his last seven, though his K/9 remains low at just 5.4 over that stretch. Nevertheless, he suddenly looks like the pitcher the Orioles thought they were signing when they gave him a four-year deal this offseason. He'll next take the hill Friday against the Yankees.