Orioles' Alex Cobb: Tuesday's start postponed
Cobb won't make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Rays as the game was postponed due to poor weather, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Additional information regarding when Cobb will next take the mound should be available soon. To make up for Tuesday's postponed outing, the Orioles and Rays will play a doubleheader on May 12.
More News
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Struggles in second straight loss•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Shelled in season debut Saturday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Officially called up•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Tabbed for season debut Saturday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Ticketed for game in extended spring Monday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Could start Monday•
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...