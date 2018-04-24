Orioles' Alex Cobb: Tuesday's start postponed

Cobb won't make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Rays as the game was postponed due to poor weather, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Additional information regarding when Cobb will next take the mound should be available soon. To make up for Tuesday's postponed outing, the Orioles and Rays will play a doubleheader on May 12.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories