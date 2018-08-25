Cobb allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while fanning six over six innings as he didn't factor into the decision Friday against New York.

Cobb cruised through the first three innings before surrendering a two-run blast in the fourth. He'd exit the game with the ballgame tied 2-2 after throwing 61 of 100 pitches for strikes. Despite a 4-15 record this season, Cobb has looked solid of late, allowing two runs or fewer in each of his previous six appearances (41 innings). The 30-year-old sports a 5.00 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 94:37 K:BB through 138.2 frames in 2018.