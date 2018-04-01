Orioles' Alex Cobb: Won't debut until April 14

Cobb will not make his debut until April 14 against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cobb, who signed with the Orioles late in March, continues to build up his arm strength as he readies for his season debut. He recently completed a three inning simulated game, but Baltimore wants him to pitch five or six innings in a minor-league game before joining the big club, so his first start for the Orioles will now come a week later than initially anticipated.