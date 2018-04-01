Orioles' Alex Cobb: Won't debut until April 14
Cobb will not make his debut until April 14 against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cobb, who signed with the Orioles late in March, continues to build up his arm strength as he readies for his season debut. He recently completed a three inning simulated game, but Baltimore wants him to pitch five or six innings in a minor-league game before joining the big club, so his first start for the Orioles will now come a week later than initially anticipated.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...