Cobb (finger) will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cobb exited his last start after just two innings with a blister, and the issue is apparently bothersome enough to cost him at least one turn through the rotation. It's unclear who will start in place of Cobb or how long the right-hander will be sidelined.

