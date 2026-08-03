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Orioles' Alex Hoppe: Baltimore-bound in four-player deal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Orioles acquired Hoppe and right-handers Harrison Kreiling and Brock Moore from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for outfielder Taylor Ward, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hoppe is the only big-league-ready arm the Orioles will receive in the deal, as Kreiling and Moore haven't pitched above the Single-A and Double-A levels, respectively. A 27-year-old righty, Hoppe reached the majors for the first time in April and compiled a 5.79 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB in 28 innings while working mostly in middle relief for Seattle. He'll likely slot into a similar role in the Baltimore bullpen.

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