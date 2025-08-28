Jackson went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Making his fourth start in eight games, Jackson got Baltimore on the board in the third inning with a 395-foot shot off Garrett Crochet, his fourth homer this year. The 29-year-old Jackson had initially fallen to third on the Orioles depth chart after Samuel Basallo was called up, though he's been alternating starts behind the plate with the rookie after Adley Rutschman (oblique) landed on the IL. Overall, Jackson's slashing .250/.308/.567 with 14 runs scored and six RBI across 65 plate appearances this season.