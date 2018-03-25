The Orioles reassigned Presley to minor-league camp Sunday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Presley performed well at the plate in spring training with a .325 batting average and .829 OPS but it didn't prove enough to earn an Opening Day roster spot. The 32-year-old's outfield versatility and 2017 success (slashing .314/.354/.416 in 245 at-bats) could earn him a look elsewhere, but at this point he appears slated for Triple-A Norfolk.