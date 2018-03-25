Orioles' Alex Presley: Fails to crack Opening Day roster
The Orioles reassigned Presley to minor-league camp Sunday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Presley performed well at the plate in spring training with a .325 batting average and .829 OPS but it didn't prove enough to earn an Opening Day roster spot. The 32-year-old's outfield versatility and 2017 success (slashing .314/.354/.416 in 245 at-bats) could earn him a look elsewhere, but at this point he appears slated for Triple-A Norfolk.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...